'Rubber robbers' steal 30 thousand condoms, $15K in sex toys from Valley warehouse

Thirty-thousand condoms and $15,000 worth of sex toys were stolen from a warehouse near Sunset and Paradise Roads in Las Vegas.

The series of robberies at the Lelo distribution plant over the weekend were caught on a surveillance camera. The first time, the burglars got in using the door. The second time, they got in and caused a little bit more damage.

Davor Solvo with the Swedish company Lelo said he felt violated.

"In this case we might end up providing pleasure to a third party we do not know about," Solvo said.

These thieves first hit the sex toy distribution center Friday at around 7:30 p.m.

"Two gentlemen broke in and took several boxes, probably not for testing purposes."

Solvo said he got an alert and called police. He gave them his report including this video showing the suspects packing boxes into their car. He went back home and to sleep, but hours later, he got another alert.

"I looked at my cameras which I had accessible on my phone and i saw they were packing boxes again." "Might be the same group operating in twos," he said.

The thieves used a car to drive through the roll up gates.

"They broke through these doors, went straight for the shelves opposite of the doors," Solvo said.

In the video, they are seen ramming boxes of sex toys into the trunk.

"I doubt it's all for personal use. If that's the case, there are a lot of condoms and ... plugs."

In total, thieves took $40,000 dollars worth of their finest merchandise.

"To me, one of the worst parts is the whole process of reporting it, replacing the damage that was caused, and that feel that they could come again and again."

The company, Lelo, said if someone helps them find the frisky thieves, they will donate thousands of dollars the a charity of that person's choosing.

As for the products, they want those back, but only if they're in the box and unused.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.