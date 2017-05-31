Medical marijuana users question launch of recreational cannabis

Recreational marijuana goes on sale in July and pot businesses have been rushing to make deadlines.

However, not everyone is thrilled about the idea of marijuana being accessible to all Nevadans.

“It’s medicine for me,” Marisela Bautista, a medical marijuana card holder said. “I hope the recreational customers have respect for the medical side of it.”

Bautista said she uses medical marijuana to relieve her chronic migraines and a neck hernia. She worries widening the pool of eligible marijuana customers will cause an inconvenience.

“Like the long waits for my medicine,” she said. “Thankfully, my caregiver can come in and get it for me if I’m in pain, which is a great advantage.”

As it stands, medical marijuana card holders and recreation users have various levels of access. Recreational users will be able to buy one ounce a day. Medical users can currently purchase 2.5 ounces every two weeks.

Dispensaries like Shango along Boulder Highway are one of 185 businesses who filed an application to sell recreationally. They said they are expecting a big turnout .

“We’re in turbo mode,” Matthew Gardiner, vice president of the dispensary said.

Shango said they’re going through a hiring frenzy. They have also stocked their products to meet the anticipated demand.

“We’re making sure everything from the front to the back is ready for recreational. We want to make sure our customers are taken care of.”

According to the state department of taxation, 52 cultivation facilities, 35 product manufacturing facilities, 44 retail stores, among others applied for the business license.

