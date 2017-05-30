'Education Savings Account' would allocate state funds for private schools

A tow truck driver fired from his job after he says he stopped an out-of-control vehicle from barreling into the Las Vegas Strip is gainfully employed again.More >
While most of working Nevadans are taking the day off on Memorial Day, lawmakers on the Nevada Senate Ways and Means Committee are weighing new regulations that could result in ride-share companies leaving the state.More >
A man who police say was abducted early Monday morning by four individuals in west Las Vegas was located.More >
A group of about 100 demonstrators protested police brutality in front of the Venetian Hotel.More >
An early morning shooting in a nightclub parking lot left one man dead in North Las Vegas.More >
Tiger Woods attributed an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine for his arrest on a DUI charge that landed him in a Florida jail Monday for nearly four hours.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist critically injured Sunday night.More >
A woman is facing child abuse charges after she locked her two children in the trunk of her car while she shopped at a Walmart in Utah, police say.More >
One person sustained critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle while he attended to his van in the emergency lane Monday afternoon.More >
