'Education Savings Account' would allocate state funds for private schools

Money can be a major deciding factor for parents choosing between public, private and home schools for their children.

On Monday, there was a hearing about a bill in Nevada that could ease the financial burden for families when it comes to school choice.

It’s called an ESA or an Educational Savings Account. It would allow parents to tap state funding to send their kids to home school or private school. The bill is sponsored by Governor Brian Sandoval and seeks $60 million in a two-year time span to be funded.

Under the bill, families with incomes below 180 percent of the federal poverty line, or with a disabled child would qualify for state support in the amount of about $599 over two years.

Some parents said it is a good idea, arguing that when it comes to the best education for a child, everyone should have a choice.

“I think it’s a great idea,” James Palasek, a Henderson father said. “It gives parents a choice on where they want to send their kids. If you heard bad things about a certain school and you’ve heard good things about another one, you should have an option to bring your kids to the other school.”

The bill has had strong support from republicans who said school choice should be a priority across the board. Democrats opposed the bill and argue that taxpayer money should be used to improve public schools instead.

