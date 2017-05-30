More rigorous training, inspections proposed for daycares in Nevada

For parents, it can be difficult to find safe and affordable daycare, but now two new bills could make a difference.

Nevada lawmakers have considered extending lengthy training requirements to small, unlicensed child care facilities.

Suzie Trout said she watches her grandson Ronan as much as she can after feeling the frustrations of finding a good daycare. She said the bill makes sense.

“It’s like you’ve got a resume of questions to ask them,” Trout said. “You want to see their license, you want to go in and you want to talk to the parents of the kids to see if these kids are coming home with bruises, cuts, scratches. Kids fall down and they get hurt but, you’ve got to research.”

The story was the same for parents like James Palasek and little Jaymes.

“Well we’ve all seen a few news reports of some of the kids escaping from daycare,” Palasek said. “So I think everybody would agree that increasing safety is important.”

Some lawmakers agreed, and a proposal scheduled to be heard this week would mandate at least 24 hours a year of training for anyone that works at a daycare with four or fewer children and make annual inspections more thorough.

“You’ve got four different personalities there,” Trout said. “If there is only one man or woman watching them if they don’t have experience with kids, they're going to go in four different directions.”

Officials from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said the bill would continue the exemption for family members. So if someone is watching kids who are related to one another or to themselves, they would not have to go through training.

Childcare facilities with five or more children must receive state licensure and comply with training, safety and oversight requirements. They are subject to annual inspections.

“I’m sure they focus on the big ones,” Palasek said. “They have to focus on the little ones too."

The measure from Sen. Joyce Woodhouse would make those inspections more thorough: covering the health, safety and welfare of children, not just the facility's sanitation.

It would also require state health officials to include serious drug crimes and convictions of driving under the influence in their background checks of daycare employees.

The proposals made at least one grandparent feel safer.

“Everybody has to be accountable," Trout said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

