2 families displaced in apartment fire near McLeod and Sahara

2 families displaced in apartment fire near McLeod and Sahara

Firefighters battled flames at an apartment on Klinger Circle on May 30, 2017. Firefighters battled flames at an apartment on Klinger Circle on May 30, 2017.
Two families were displaced in a two-alarm apartment fire at 2900 Klinger Circle near Sahara Avenue and McLeod Drive Tuesday, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at about 5:18 p.m. to the "high level" fire with eight engines, two trucks, two rescues and two battalion chiefs, with assistance from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. The fire was put out in about 15 minutes, according to CCFD. 

No cause was determined and no injuries were reported. The displaced families were offered assistance by the American Red Cross. 

