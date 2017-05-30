Metro: 1 killed in overnight stabbing, suspect sought

A man suffering from apparent stab wounds was located shortly after midnight on the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive (Google Maps/FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a suspect involved in an overnight stabbing that left one man dead in a parking lot east of the Strip.

Officers were dispatched to investigate reports of a stabbing at the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street at 12:09 a.m. On arrival, officers located an injured and unresponsive man suffering from apparent stab wounds in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The suspect in the stabbing was described as a thin black male adult last seen wearing a tan shirt and jeans.

According to the LVMPD Homicide Unit investigation, the victim was chased through a parking lot by the wanted suspect when a scuffle ensued between the two men. The victim was stabbed during the confrontation.

Detectives were unable to identify the suspect or the motive behind the stabbing at this time.

Police urge the public to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section with any details leading to the arrest of the suspect at 702-828-3521. You can also call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for further developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.