Daughter arrested for mother's murder in Henderson

Henderson Police arrested Carly Kalbfleisch, 26, for the murder of her mother Tuesday.

According to Henderson Police, officers responded to the 3700 block of Via Gaetano Street at around 12:20 p.m. after Kalbfleisch called 911 to report a "domestic violence incident" with her 65-year-old mother.

Her mother was found dead at the home with several injuries, police said. But her name, along with her cause and manner of death were not released.

Kalbfleisch was arrested at the home and was held on an open murder charge. It was the third homicide in Henderson in 2017.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Henderson Police at 702-267-4750.

