Vegas Golden Knights seeking team's first-ever mascot

Eager sports fans in Las Vegas will know who will make the Golden Knights roster during next month's Expansion Draft.

The team is also looking to the public for a key addition, one that will have to don an important uniform this coming season.

A posting on the team's employment page is soliciting applications for the first ever Vegas Golden Knights mascot.

Under the posting for the full-time position, the ideal candidate is a "highly motivated individual" who will "become a brand ambassador" and "build a mascot program."

Under the responsibilities, the candidate will perform as the team's mascot at all home games as well as develop "new and interactive ways to encourage" fans to cheer on the NHL team.

The position, which is properly titled Mascot Coordinator, will also brainstorm skits and other aspects of the job.

Minimum qualifications include three years of experience as a pro and/or college mascot, and an "extensive gymnastics background" is preferred.

A highlight reel is required to apply. You can see the full job posting at this link.

