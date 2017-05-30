Bishop Gorman's Kenny Sanchez not guilty of domestic battery

Kenneth "Kenny" Sanchez, seen here in a photo taken for Bishop Gorman High School (Source: Bishop Gorman Football website)

Bishop Gorman High School football coach Kenny Sanchez left a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday afternoon cleared of a domestic battery charge that stemmed from a false statement by his former girlfriend.

Sanchez was found not guilty during a bench trial that lasted under an hour.

Sanchez was accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend Brooke Stewart on Christmas morning when he had been picking up their son as part of a new custody agreement. Stewart told police that Sanchez came to her house, grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face.

The high school head coach was arrested in April for failing to show up to a February court date.

Earlier this month, though, Stewart revealed the claim was fabricated and that he didn't hit her. Despite the admission, prosecutors pressed on with the trial.

In court, Stewart tearfully testified before Judge Amy Chelini's court about the reasoning of the fabrication.

Sanchez, whose football team went undefeated in the past two seasons, was suspended pending the outcome of the case.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.