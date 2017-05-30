3 die after adults try to rescue girl in rushing Utah water

Crews were searching for a 4-year-old girl who had gotten into the Provo River near the Bridal Veil Falls in Utah County, Utah, on May 29, 2017. (Source: KSL-TV/CNN)

Utah officials say they may have found the body of a 4-year-old girl who was swept away in the Provo River on Monday afternoon.

Utah County sheriff's Lt. Erik Knutzen said Tuesday that rescue crews are working to get to the body, which was discovered about one mile away from where the girl entered the river.

Authorities say London DeDios was sitting on a rock near the high river when she fell or slipped into the water.

Thirty-four-year-old Brenda DeDios immediately jumped in after her daughter. A good Samaritan, 30-year-old Sean Zacharey Thayne, of Sandy, Utah, also jumped in after the child.

Rescue crews pulled the two adults from the water about 3 miles from where they entered. They both later died at a hospital.

