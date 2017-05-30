Amazon refunding $70M for erroneous purchases made by kids

More than $70 million will be paid back to Amazon customers whose children made erroneous and unauthorized in-app purchases.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the refunds stem from purchases made between November 2011 and May 2016.

Affected customers should receive an email informing them of their refund eligibility. Those who believe they might be eligible can also go to this link or log into their Amazon.com accounts and go to the "Message Center" to find information about requesting a refund under "Important Messages."

The deadline for submitting refund requests is May 28, 2018. All requests must be made online.

Any other questions can be directed to Amazon at 1-866-216-1072.

