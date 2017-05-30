Man killed in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip identified

The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

A man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex east of the Las Vegas Strip Thursday has been identified by medical examiners.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 39-year-old Marcus Collins died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas Metro police said Collins was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the Shelter Island Apartments near Swenson Street and Twain Avenue. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

