Man, 23, identified in fatal shooting near downtown Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man, 23, identified in fatal shooting near downtown Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Police investigated a deadly shooting on St. Louis Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, on May 23, 2017. (FOX5) Police investigated a deadly shooting on St. Louis Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, on May 23, 2017. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A 23-year-old was identified as the person who was found shot to death near downtown Las Vegas last Monday night.

The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of Adan Gavilanes' death was multiple gunshot wounds. His manner of death was a homicide.

Gavilanes' death stemmed from a reported shooting in the 2700 block of St. Louis Avenue at 9:18 p.m. on May 23.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Citing an initial investigation, Metro Homicide Section detectives indicated a silver, four-door sedan was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Police believe the shooting may be gang-related. Police have not yet made any arrests.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.