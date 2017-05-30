Man, 23, identified in fatal shooting near downtown Vegas

Police investigated a deadly shooting on St. Louis Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, on May 23, 2017. (FOX5)

A 23-year-old was identified as the person who was found shot to death near downtown Las Vegas last Monday night.

The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of Adan Gavilanes' death was multiple gunshot wounds. His manner of death was a homicide.

Gavilanes' death stemmed from a reported shooting in the 2700 block of St. Louis Avenue at 9:18 p.m. on May 23.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Citing an initial investigation, Metro Homicide Section detectives indicated a silver, four-door sedan was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Police believe the shooting may be gang-related. Police have not yet made any arrests.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.