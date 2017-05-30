North Las Vegas shooting victim identified as California man

The sign outside of the office of the Clark County Coroner is shown in an undated image. (File)

Medical examiners have identified a man killed outside of a North Las Vegas nightclub Saturday.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 40-year-old Quentin Nichols, of Los Angeles, died from a gunshot wound. The manner was ruled a homicide.

North Las Vegas police said Nichols was found outside of Lacy’s Lounge in the 1800 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said it appeared that Nichols was leaving the club when he was shot. Police do not believe the shooting was random.

No suspects were taken into custody,

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

