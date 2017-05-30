Pursuit of carjackers near downtown Vegas prompts school lockdowns

Police said a pursuit of two suspected carjackers prompted lockdowns at schools near downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the pursuit stemmed from a call of an armed carjacking in the area of Jones and Charleston boulevards just before 7 a.m.

The stolen vehicle was spotted by officers in Metro's Downtown Area Command, prompting an attempted stop and then a pursuit, police said.

The vehicle later crashed, and the occupants took off on foot. Police said one of the occupants attempted to enter Hewetson Elementary School, but the campus was closed. Two people were eventually taken into custody.

A perimeter in the search of the two carjackers also prompted lockdowns for at least three nearby schools. Clark County School District reported the schools included Hewetson, Robert Lunt, and Arturo Cambeiro elementary schools. All are in the area of Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue.

A fourth school, Martinez Elementary School, near Judson Avenue and North 5th Street in North Las Vegas, was also briefly on lockdown.

The lockdowns have since been lifted.

