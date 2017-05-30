4 schools near downtown Vegas placed on lockdown - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

4 schools near downtown Vegas placed on lockdown


LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Clark County School District confirmed four elementary school campuses near downtown Las Vegas were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning.

The district said police activity in the area of Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road prompted the precautionary measure at the campuses at about 8 a.m. CCSD could not confirm details of the activity. We are also awaiting return calls from Las Vegas Metro police.

According to CCSD, the affected schools were: Hewetson, Robert Lunt, Arturo Cambeiro, and Martinez elementary schools.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

