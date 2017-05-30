Small price bump reported at Las Vegas gas pumps

Las Vegas gas prices are well under the Nevada average of $2.74 a gallon but is a far cry from the national average of $2.36 on Tuesday.

AAA's Gas Prices website reported the average price of regular unleaded in Las Vegas at $2.66 a gallon, which is one cent more expensive from the previous week. While there was a slight upward climb for gas in Las Vegas, Tuesday's price was actually two cents cheaper than the one reported a month ago.

On May 30, 2016, drivers in the Valley were paying an average of $2.43 a gallon.

Nationally, regular unleaded gas saw only a seven-tenths of a cent upward change in the price from the previous week. A year ago, the average price of gas was reported at $2.32 a gallon.

Analysts say Tuesday's price sets the tone for the rest of the warmer months in the country.

"With the summer driving season officially started, gasoline prices stand just a few cents higher than where they started last summer, an impressive feat," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "Surprisingly, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Maine, Missouri and Iowa just witnessed the cheapest Memorial Day at the pump since 2005, a major feat. With the national average now seeing minor decline and roughly at the same point it was a week ago, summer gas prices are shaping up to be quite a bit lower than previous expectations and similar to what we saw last summer. This sets up a great summer season to hit the road, pointing to rising U.S. oil production in the midst of oil production cuts from OPEC for the stable prices."

