91-year-old man killed in Henderson house fire

Henderson fire said a 91-year-old man died in an electrical fire at his home early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the incident at about 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Basic Road, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Boulder Highway after a motorist driving by reported the fire.

Arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic vents of the single-story home. At one point, firefighters could only fight the blaze from the outside of the home when it was unsafe for firefighters to enter.

The fire department initially reported the home was vacant in a tweet, but once they conducted an initial search of the home, firefighters found the man's body in a bedroom.

No injuries were reported to the firefighters or bystanders, the department said.

The fire was determined as accidental. The estimated amount of damage is $85,000.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

