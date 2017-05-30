1 killed in Henderson house fire

Henderson fire confirmed there was one fatality after a house fire Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the incident at about 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Basic Road, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Boulder Highway.

FFs are working an attic fire in a vacant 1-story house near Lake Mead/Basic. — Henderson Fire (@HendFireDept) May 30, 2017

The fire department initially reported the home as vacant and later said a person died in the fire.

The department said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The cause of the fire and an estimated amount of damage has not been determined.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.