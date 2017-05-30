Southern Nevada summer camp offers STEM courses for kids - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Southern Nevada summer camp offers STEM courses for kids

Children interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics can sign up for an innovative summer camp in Southern Nevada. 

From robotics to video game design, the  Engineering For Kids Summer Camp will give kids the opportunity to design, create, and test solutions in a hands-on environment. 

Classes begin June 12 and run through August 11. Classes are from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Kids aged four to 14-years-old can join the camp. Scholarships are available through an online application. 

There are two locations for the camp in Southern Nevada.

More information, including prices, locations, and a list of classes at the Engineering For Kids Summer Camp is available online here

