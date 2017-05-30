Man killed in stabbing east of Las Vegas Strip

Police at the scene of a deadly stabbing on May 30, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)

A man was killed in a stabbing east of the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

The incident occurred in the parking outside of a 7/11 at 998 Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, just after midnight.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Citing witnesses and evidence, police said the suspect and victim ran into the parking lot and got into a fight. At one point, the victim fell to the ground and the suspect stabbed him multiple times.

The suspect left the area southbound. Police believe the suspect might be local with no car. He was described as a black male with khaki jeans.

Police do not know what caused the altercation, but witnesses suggested it may have been over money.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

