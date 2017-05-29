Boulder City cemetery honors veterans with ceremony

The colors red white and blue make up the flag of the United States of America, but on Memorial Day an emphasis is placed on the red. Red represents valor, great courage in the face of danger, especially in battle.

On Monday, flags lined the graves of fallen heroes at the Southern Nevada Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City as onlookers like Cherie Fairchild, gathered to commemorate Memorial Day.

"It's about respect and honor," said Fairchild.

Fairchild's brother in law is interred at the cemetery. She brought her daughter along to his grave because she said it's important for her to acknowledge what the holiday is really about.

"These are the one who've fought and served our country," said Fairchild. "They need to be remembered."

Liz Trierweiler's parents are also interred on the memorial grounds. She said the holiday is about those who gave it all for Old Glory to fly high in a free nation.

"Without them, we wouldn't be able to live the life we live now, so it is important it's always important," said Trierweiler. "If you don't do it every day at least this is a really good day."

Hundreds gathered at the Southern Nevada Memorial Cemetery to honor the fallen warriors who've found their final resting place in its hallowed grounds.

"Each day each hour and moment are worth cherishing," said Nevada Governor Rick Sandoval. "Made possible because of the men and women we honor today."

Inside the cemetery, chapel sat civilians, veterans, Blue Star Mothers, Gold Star families and dignitaries including Governor Sandoval.

"The Americans who gave their all and rest beneath these grounds," said Sandoval. "Are why our nation endures."

Along with reflecting on the fallen soldiers, Sandoval took the day to look to the future of men and women in arms by signing bills he says support veterans.

This Southern Nevada Memorial Cemetery has been serving military families for 27 years and over 40,000 warriors are interred in its grounds.

