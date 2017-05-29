Driver flees after hitting man in emergency lane east of Las Vegas Strip

A van veered into the emergency lane rear-ending a disabled vehicle causing a man working on the vehicle to be struck by his own van. (Abby Theodros/FOX5).

One person sustained critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle while he attended to his van in the emergency lane Monday afternoon.

The pedestrian was hit at 770 East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway shortly after 4 p.m. According to Lt. Grant Rogers of Metro police, the man was in the emergency lane working on his van when the suspect vehicle veered off the road into the lane and rear-ended the van causing the victim to fly a few feet away from the lane.

The driver and a second suspect exited and fled the vehicle on foot after the incident. Police are now investigating this as a hit-and-run.

Police said the victim was transported to the Sunrise Hospital Trauma Unit in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police described both suspects as 30-40 years of age, with one suspect wearing a gray tank top and black pants.

