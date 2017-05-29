Officials, families, veterans mark Memorial Day in Nevada

Flags stand all over the plots at Boulder City Veterans Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Nevada elected officials, Gold Star families and veterans marked Memorial Day with remembrance ceremonies in the north and south of the state.

Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller attended a pancake breakfast and a Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery ceremony in Reno, and then delivered a speech at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

Governor Brian Sandoval was in southern Nevada, where temperatures reached the mid-90s, for a ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Sandoval told the crowd that most Americans never fully understand the sacrifice of the nation's soldiers, and that remembering them helps lay a foundation for a stronger future.

The Republican governor also praised organizations and volunteers who preserve the burial sites.

