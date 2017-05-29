Nevada committee weighs new rules impacting Uber, Lyft

Screen captures of Uber and Lyft show each ride-sharing service in operation for the first time in Las Vegas since Nevada Transportation Authority approved them on Sept. 14, 2015.

While most of working Nevadans are taking the day off on Memorial Day, lawmakers on the Nevada Senate Ways and Means Committee are weighing new regulations that could result in ride-share companies leaving the state.

The union representing about 2,500 taxicab drivers in Nevada wants what to level the playing field that it feels has been tilted in favor of Uber and Lyft since ride-sharing companies began operating in 2015.

The Industrial Technical Professional Employees Union wants lawmakers to implement the following rules before the legislative session ends in June:

Much stricter regulations on both vehicles and drivers, including FBI background checks and drug tests;

No low or predatory pricing;

Drivers would be required to place markings on their personal vehicles similar to taxis;

Ride-sharing companies would fall under the Taxi Authority, requiring drivers to pay fees and obtain an operating permit.

All this would cost more money and make Uber and Lyft a less attractive option to taking cabs. Senate Bill 226, if approved, would require ride-sharing companies to verify state business registrations for each driver. They, in turn, would need to list their state business registration number.

In a four-page letter to the Ways and Means Committee, the union said taxi drivers desperately need help from the unfair competition. That letter listed a number of recommendations that the union said would help cab drivers.

One of the suggestions has already been shot down. It would have required a 10-minute wait period between requesting a ride and pickup.

If SB226 gets the green-light, it would mean Lyft and Uber rides would become more expensive because of out of pocket costs for the drivers, which the union believes would improve its ridership.

Uber and Lyft are promising a quick response to Monday's hearing, which was slated for 8 a.m.

