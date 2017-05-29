Driver arrested after critically injuring bicyclist in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist critically injured Sunday night.

The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. at Sandstone Bluffs Drive and Homestretch Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Town Center Drive.

Police said a bicyclist was traveling north on Sandstone Bluffs Drive at the same time a 2007 Dodge Durango was traveling in the same direction. The Dodge was moving faster than the bicyclist and eventually hit the rear of the bicyclist ejecting the rider.

The 54-year-old bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 46-year-old Candace Brown, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for driving under the influence with substantial bodily harm.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

