Man in wheelchair suffers life-threatening injuries in Las Vegas crash

A man in a wheelchair was critically injured in a crash Sunday evening in Las Vegas.

Police responded to the crash at 8:36 p.m. at Lake Mead Boulevard and Lexington Street, near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said the 61-year-old man in a wheelchair was crossing Lake Mead Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2011 Hyundai Elantra.

The man was ejected from the wheelchair when he was struck by the Hyundai. He was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old driver of the Hyundai and his passenger were not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, police said. The driver did not show signs or symptoms of impairment.

An investigation remains ongoing.

