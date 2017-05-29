Metro: Man kidnapped near Rainbow and Charleston

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man who was forced into a vehicle Monday by four suspects.

The incident occurred in the area of Rainbow and Charleston boulevards.

The victim, identified as Brandon Lujan, was forced into a mid-2000’s dark blue four-door sedan with a light tint. No license plates were known.

Lujan was described as a 24-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 6’0” tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police described the first suspect as a Hispanic male in his 40’s, approximately 5’3” tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and jeans.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 30’s, approximately 5’8” tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, tan pants and a brown baseball hat.

Police described the third suspect as a Hispanic female in her 30’s with long brown hair. Her height and weight are unknown. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants and sunglasses.

A description of a fourth suspect was not available.

Police said the suspects are armed.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

