Man reportedly kidnapped in west Las Vegas found

A woman is facing child abuse charges after she locked her two children in the trunk of her car while she shopped at a Walmart in Utah, police say.More >
An early morning shooting in a nightclub parking lot left one man dead in North Las Vegas.More >
A teen boy was struck by a car while riding a motorized bike in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday afternoon.More >
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's parents were involved in a boating accident on Friday that killed his mother and left his father badly injured.More >
Twenty years ago Thursday, the body of a seven-year-old girl was found inside a restroom stall at the Primadonna hotel-casino at the Nevada state line south of Las Vegas.More >
A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley has been auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for more than 30 years.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said two more people have been arrested in connection with the 2016 murder of a security guard.More >
The Nevada Highway Patrol is asking for assistance in searching for a suspect in west Las Vegas Saturday morning.More >
