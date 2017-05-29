Man reportedly kidnapped in west Las Vegas found

A man who police say was abducted early Monday morning by four individuals in west Las Vegas was located.

Police said the abduction of Brandon Lujan, 24, occurred in the area of Rainbow and Charleston boulevards. Police did not immediately disclose details of his location or condition.

The victim, identified as Brandon Lujan, was forced into a mid-2000’s dark blue four-door sedan with a light tint. No license plates were known.

Lujan was described as a 24-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 6’0” tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police described the first suspect as a Hispanic male in his 40’s, approximately 5’3” tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and jeans.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 30’s, approximately 5’8” tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, tan pants and a brown baseball hat.

Police described the third suspect as a Hispanic female in her 30’s with long brown hair. Her height and weight are unknown. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants and sunglasses.

A description of a fourth suspect was not available.

Police said the suspects were armed.

