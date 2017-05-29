Celebrate Memorial the right way: Remembrance and Appreciation

Memorial Day is a holiday that has come to mark the beginning of summer. Families often celebrate by grilling or getting out on the water. But, at its core, it’s a somber holiday meant for reflection and remembrance of those soldiers who lost their lives serving our country.

It’s often debated how to celebrate. Should it be a time of mourning, or a time to appreciate our freedoms and celebrate with loved ones?

FOX5 talked to military families for their take: they tell us it’s a balance.

“It's okay to have fun and enjoy your freedom, get out there and do what you do but really take a moment and reflect on what it really means because people have paid the ultimate sacrifice so that you and I can go out there and BBQ and have fun with our friends and family,” said Michael Coughlin who served in the Marine Corps.

Coughlin brought his family to the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery Sunday to teach them what the day is really about.

“Although we don't have any particular family member buried here, essentially, we're here to teach the kids that Memorial Day is more than just a three-day weekend where we can go out and have fun but what it really stands for,” Coughlin said.

Craig Call, Cindy Call and Marlon Call also visited loved ones in the cemetery Sunday.

“We're able to live in a free country because of these people that are willing to sacrifice their lives maybe knowing they may not come home to their families,” Cindy Call said.

“I want the widows and children of our soldiers that have lost their lives that if nothing else they're in my thoughts and prayers,” Marlon Call said.

Flags will be at half-staff until noon Monday. At 3pm there is a national moment of remembrance.

