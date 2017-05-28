Pool season is here: Keep your kids safe

Pool season is here and pool safety is more important than ever. A helpful tip is to remember your ABCD’s.

“A” is for adult supervision. Safety experts tell FOX5 this is the most important rule that saves the most lives. Always have an adult watching kids carefully with no distractions.

“B” is for barriers. Make sure home pools have fences or gates around them to keep children and pets from wandering around them when there is no supervisor.

“C” is for classes. Take both swim classes and CPR classes.

“D” is for devices. Make sure kids have some floatation device either on them or nearby in case they need it.

“We'd like to have a designated water watcher. One parent, you can alternate, each parent take 15 to 20 minutes and they do nothing but keep their eyes on the kids,” Joe Vassello said.

Safety experts tell us so far this year we have not had any drownings and they want to keep it that way!

