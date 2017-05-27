Teen struck by car while riding scooter in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood

A teen boy was struck by a car while riding a motorized bike in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to a call indicating an accident with injury at the cross streets of Coldwater Creek Road and West Erie Avenue, near Cactus Avenue and Buffalo Drive at 1:51 p.m.

According to officers, a teen boy was riding a Motovox Mini Bike north on South Coldwater Creek Road when he did not stop at a posted stop sign. He was struck by a black BMW sedan traveling east on West Erie Avenue towards the T-intersection.

The teen was taken to the University Medical Center Trauma Unit with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW cooperated with police at the scene of the collision.

Metro's Fatal Detail Unit was requested to investigate the incident.

