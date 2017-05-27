Juvenile struck by car while riding scooter in Mountains Edge ne - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Juvenile struck by car while riding scooter in Mountains Edge neighborhood

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A juvenile was struck by a car while riding a scooter in a Mountain Edge neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to a call indicating an accident with injury at the cross streets of Coldwater Creek Road and West Erie Avenue, near Cactus Avenue and Buffalo Drive at 1:51 p.m.

According to officers, a juvenile was riding a scooter when they were struck by a black BMW.

The juvenile was taken to the University Medical Center Trauma Unit with critical injuries.

Metro's Fatal Detail Unit was requested to investigate the incident. No further details were provided at this time.

