Man shot to death in nightclub parking lot

An early morning shooting in a nightclub parking lot left one man dead in North Las Vegas.
North Las Vegas police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1800 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard near Tonopah Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. Officers located a 40-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Chiquitas Bonitas Night Club.
The man was transported to the University Medical Center Trauma Unit where he later died from his injuries, according to police.
Citing the investigation, officers indicate the man was exiting the nightclub moments before the shooting occurred. Police believe this was not a random act of violence.
No suspects were taken into custody at this time.
If you have information regarding this homicide investigation, call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
