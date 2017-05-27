NHP: Suspect on run after traffic stop, stolen vehicle

The Nevada Highway Patrol is asking for assistance in searching for a suspect in west Las Vegas Saturday morning.

Troopers said they were conducting a traffic stop near Jones Boulevard and U.S. 95 at about 4 a.m. when the driver of the vehicle took off from them on foot.

The car was reported stolen and several firearms were discovered inside the vehicle according to NHP.

Authorities said the suspect is approximately 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds with black tattoos on his neck and arms.

Due to the firearms recovered the public is advised to use caution if the man is located according to the highway patrol.

However, if anyone can identify the suspect they were asked to contact NHP at 702-486-4100.

