Car thieves caught on camera at Las Vegas area dealerships

Thieves were caught on camera going into vehicles and then driving off in them at Jim Marsh Kia in northwest Las Vegas.

"We've lost tires. We've lost rims. We've lost things like that but very seldom do we lose whole cars," General Sales Manager Allen Yarborough said.

The incident happened in the beginning of May at about 4 a.m. The dealership is still missing two vehicles that were stolen, and one has been recovered. So far no suspects have been caught. But cameras captured one man’s face and now they’re hoping it will help police track him down.

Yarborough said the dealership is stepping up security in light of the thefts.

“We stepped up some of our high definition security cameras we don't think this will happen again, we are under 24-hour surveillance seven days a week,” Yarborough said.

Team Ford also told FOX5 they had three cars stolen around the same time. Yarborough said the dealerships are working to come up with a reward for anyone who can help identify the men in the video.

"We are coordinating with all the other dealers that were hit that night and it will be a substantial amount of money. we need to put a stop to this,” Yarborough said.

