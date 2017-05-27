Lee Canyon opens for summer season, plans for expansions

Visitors enjoy the view from the lift at Lee Canyon on May 26, 2017. (Eric Hilt/FOX5)

Snow is still visible on the spring mountains, but it feels like summer at Lee Canyon.

"It's summer season, we start our summer season today," Jim Seely with Lee Canyon Resort said.

Visitors are heading up the mountain and into cooler temperatures to hike, bike, take chairlift tours and play the resort's frisbee golf course

"Every year we see a lot more people coming out to enjoy us in the summertime, not just the wintertime," Seely said.

To keep up with the growth at Lee Canyon, there are plans for an expansion.

"We are really excited about it. Because of the increased popularity, we would love to have the facilities to welcome everybody up here," Seely said.

The proposal includes adding chairlifts, expanding parking, doubling the number of trails and building an alpine coaster.

"You're on a guided cart along rails that's going to take you through the top of a couple hills down to the base area," Seely explained.

For now, the proposal is just that, a proposal. But for some frequent visitors, the plans, like the alpine coaster, go just a little too far.

