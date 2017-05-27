Game warden gives safety tips for the lake for summer season

Memorial Day Weekend marked the beginning of the busy summer boat season for Lake Mead, and officials said they expected hundreds of thousands of visitors throughout the long weekend.

While they encouraged everyone to have fun, they did share rules and tips to ensure a safe time on the lake.

"Before your boat even hits the water, make sure you know where all the safety equipment is, that you have everything. Make sure your fire extinguisher is serviceable, just checking that stuff and knowing where its at. It will save you time and hassle and you wont be getting a citation from us," Game Warden Zach Blackwood said.

Blackwood spent his day driving around the lake making sure everyone was safe and following rules. One big rule he stressed is that everyone who is on a boat must have a life vest.

He also said every boat needs a fire extinguisher, and a throwable flotation device. Those are required by state law.

As far as drinking, he said DUI laws still apply in the water.

Blackwood also said making sure the boat is not exceeding its weight limit can help prevent fines or even death.

"Here in Nevada, of a vessel is overloaded, and there is a boat accident and somebody loses their life, the operator of that vessel will be charged with a felony, we take it very seriously. luckily that's not the case for today, everyone came out safe," he said.

