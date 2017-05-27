Governor's proposal to up opioid tracking advances in Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Governor's proposal to up opioid tracking advances in Nevada

CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval wants the state to do more to identify patients with addictive behavior and foresee regional drug overdose trends.

One of the governor's priority bills moving through the Legislature attempts to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic.

It would expand a computerized system of prescription drug data and track reports of overdoses in real time.

He says that could allow health and safety officials foresee and respond to overdose trends.

His proposal would mandate that doctors conduct mental health evaluations before prescribing painkillers like OxyContin, Vicodin and fentanyl to patients for the first time.

Patients would have to consent to more rigorous and recurring assessments to receive longer-lasting painkiller supplies.

State senators on a health panel passed Assembly Bill 474 on Friday. It moves toward the full Senate.

