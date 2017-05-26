Henderson is 'reviewing policies' during investigation of its own police chief

The City of Henderson is still investigating its police chief after he sent out a flyer to local businesses promoting a non-profit foundation.

The whole point of the Friends of the Henderson Police Department Foundation is to help the police buy things that the department might not have room for in the budget, according to the organization's president Jeff Crampton.

Crampton said he isn't so sure his organization has anything to do with the "real reason" for Chief Patrick Moers' investigation.

"My concern is that this is a political agenda and that what it's being called right now is going to end up being called something else later on," he said.

Crampton blames the city's future mayor, Debra March. She is quoted in the Las Vegas Review-Journal stating she had "concerns" about the foundation.

This is the flyer at the center of Chief Patrick Moers investigation. A city spokesman says fundraising isn't necessarily a policy violation pic.twitter.com/ySOzADUCLb — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 27, 2017

David Cherry, a spokesman for the city, said she had no say in the chief's removal.

“The Henderson City Charter prohibits the Mayor and City Council Members from requesting the removal of City employees other than the City Manager, City Attorney or City Clerk," Cherry wrote. "The appointment of Acting Henderson Police Chief Todd Peters was made by the City Manager following that policy."

Cherry would not directly comment on the subject of the investigation. He said fundraising in and of itself is not necessarily a policy violation.

“The City of Henderson is in the process of reviewing all its policies regarding charitable activities to determine if they need to be updated," he wrote.

Crampton said he now feels like his foundation is taking heat. He reached out to Cherry as well, wondering whether this investigation truly has anything to do with the non-profit. Crampton said nobody has reached out to him to ask questions about Moers, therefore he has no idea what the chief is accused of doing wrong.

"I would love to be able to say the chief of police is my friend. He is certainly somebody that I admire and respect," Crampton told FOX5's Adam Herbets. "He's a really busy guy. The conversation that I'm having with you right now is probably equal to all of the conversations I've had with him put together... not a nickel of this is going into the chief's pocket."

The Friends of the Henderson Police Department Foundation was modeled after the Friends of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation. Now, if Moers is kicked out, Crampton said he's not sure about his foundation's survival.

"We are all still committed to supporting the Henderson Police Department, but honestly I don't know how that's going to look going forward," he said. "Some of our foundation members -- they don't have the heart for it anymore."

