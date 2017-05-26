Stadium Authority shifts focus to community benefits agreement

Over the last three months during the Las Vegas Stadium Authority meetings, the conversation surrounding the community benefits agreement have dominated the public comment periods. It’s an issue board members say is at the top of their priority list.

This week Latin Chamber of Commerce President Peter Guzman met with Mortenson Construction staff who said they're looking to fill jobs locally.

He tells me in a brief time that has already motivated the community.

"Now they feel like they may have an opportunity to open up a T-shirt shop or a coffee shop or something that's going to benefit around that stadium and isn't that what economic development is about, that is what community development is about," said Guzman.

According to Senate Bill 1, at least 15 percent of the construction must be subcontracted to local businesses. At the same time, the community benefits agreement also calls for local participation but doesn’t set a minimum percentage. Las Vegas officials expect the Raiders to go above and beyond.

"Now where they're going to be exactly and what the percentage is I expect them to far exceed 15%," said Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak.

"Overall I think it's going to be way up over 15 percent, you're probably looking at 20 percent, 30 percent in the workforce alone," said Las Vegas Stadium Authority board member, Tommy White.

"Convinced that the Raiders are committed to hiring and retaining a significant amount of local labor to not just a build a facility, but operate it once they're going, pizza shop, sandwich shop, whatever some of the vendors inside the stadium will be carved out for local enterprises like we do at McCarran International Airport," said Sisolak.

Earlier this month the Las Vegas Stadium Authority announced that 215 vendors have expressed interest in doing business with the new stadium, 140 of them being small businesses.

"We're preparing our members to not only wish and dream about being part of something so spectacular but having the capacity to be there," said Guzman.

"I think everybody wants to go down in saying we were part of building a new legacy for Las Vegas," said White.

