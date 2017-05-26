Police make additional arrests in Las Vegas security guard slayi - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police make additional arrests in Las Vegas security guard slaying

Posted: Updated:
Police said two additional suspects were arrested in connection to the death of a security guard. (LVMPD) Police said two additional suspects were arrested in connection to the death of a security guard. (LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said two more people have been arrested in connection with the 2016 murder of a security guard.

Police announced the arrests on Twitter. The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Julian Lamar Warren and 29-year-old Deandre Lamar Daniels. 

Police previously said they rebooked Raymond Padilla for murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, burglary, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary in early May. Padilla was already behind bars in connection to a separate case.

Police believe the trio played a role in the murder of Mark Santee on April 27, 2016, who was shot to death while working as a security guard at a construction site in the 5100 block of South Jerry Tarkanian way, near Hacienda Avenue.  

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.