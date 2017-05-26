Police make additional arrests in Las Vegas security guard slaying

Police said two additional suspects were arrested in connection to the death of a security guard. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said two more people have been arrested in connection with the 2016 murder of a security guard.

Police announced the arrests on Twitter. The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Julian Lamar Warren and 29-year-old Deandre Lamar Daniels.

Police previously said they rebooked Raymond Padilla for murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, burglary, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary in early May. Padilla was already behind bars in connection to a separate case.

Police believe the trio played a role in the murder of Mark Santee on April 27, 2016, who was shot to death while working as a security guard at a construction site in the 5100 block of South Jerry Tarkanian way, near Hacienda Avenue.

