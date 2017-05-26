Man posing as customer attempts to rob east Las Vegas store

A man who posed as a customer at an east Las Vegas convenience store before attempting to rob it is wanted by police.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, on May 19, the man entered the store and stood in the line posing as a customer and waited for the employee to finish a transaction. Once the employee finished, the suspect took out a gun and pointed it at the employee. The employee ducked out of the suspect’s view and the man ran out without any money.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male adult, standing at approximately 5’9” to 6’0” tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue “Chicago White Sox” hat with a black long sleeve sweatshirt and blue jeans. The suspect was armed with a small frame semi-auto handgun at the time of the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.