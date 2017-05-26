'Fight week' comes early at Centennial High School

Brutal fights at a Las Vegas high school have students saying, what they call “fight week” came early. Students say “fight week” at Centennial High School is the last week of school, but in just one day this past week, four fights broke out.

A video showed two boys brutally punched, kicked, and body slammed each other in a locker room. The student who shared the video with us wanted to remain anonymous because she’s scared for her own safety but said the fights have gotten so bad she’s afraid to go to school.

“I've seen videos of kids getting into the lockers into the corner of the locker and thrown onto the benches and body slammed, it's so crazy,” she said, “Kids are saying stuff like fight week started early, or fight week is coming fast this year.”

The student told FOX5 the fights have actually put her in a dangerous position.

“I was in the cafeteria and I heard two people yelling at each other and it was over like me and three other kids, so I tried to get out but everybody started circling up so I couldn't get out and the fight just happened, like they jumped over me,” she explained. “People are just too chaotic and fights are just happening all the time and so I don't even leave my classroom.”

FOX5 contacted Clark County School District but the district referred us to school police. Police said there is always an uptick in fights at the end of the year. Captain Ken Young said they do take additional measures to ensure safety, but he would not disclose what those measures are.

