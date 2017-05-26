Coroner: Cause of missing Vegas teen's death ruled 'undetermined'

Clark County medical examiners said the cause of death of a 13-year-old boy, whose decaying body was found in a desert area last month, is undetermined.

Coroners similarly ruled the manner of death for Aaron Jones as undetermined.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the teen was reported missing on April 14 but was not seen since last December. The child's body was found April 25 next to a hiking trail just off of Boulder Highway underneath plastic material and covered with small boulders.

The boy's relatives made the discovery during a canvassing of the area. Police stated the spot where he was found is near to an extended stay lodge where his family, which included 12 other children, resided.

The boy's father and stepmother, Paul Jones and Latoya Williams-Miley, were charged with murder in connection to the teen's death.

Detectives placed Aaron Jones' death in February. In an arrest report, police stated the elder Jones routine physically punished Aaron. During one of these punishments, Paul Jones struck the boy in the face and stopped breathing. Paul Jones originally denied harming his son but later admitted to the killing.

Police say Williams-Miley told investigators she heard Jones hit the boy and the boy fall to the floor, but didn't know what happened to the boy after that.

Paul Jones was arrested on April 1 for a probation violation tied to a separate child abuse case. He's rebooked on the open murder charge shortly after the boy's body was found.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Paul Jones on July 13.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.