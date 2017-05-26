Lyft offers promotion for safe rides on Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend brings thousands of visitors to Las Vegas looking for fun and a ride-share company wants to step in to help.

Lyft hopes to facilitate a safe atmosphere by off-setting a portion of the cost of a ride request through their phone app. Users can save up to $5 off of two rides through the three-day weekend.

Riders can enter the promotional code "MDWRIDE" at checkout while supplies last, according to a Lyft representative.

The promotion begins Friday May 26 at midnight and runs through Monday May 29 at 11:59 p.m.

