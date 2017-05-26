Man connected to gunpoint sex assaults in east Las Vegas

A wanted man arrested Thursday is accused of tying up workers at an east Las Vegas Valley apartment complex and sexually assaulting two of them at gunpoint.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Walter Lionel Cirfuentes-Reyes, 33, was identified as the suspect in at least two incidents in which victims were assaulted at gunpoint. He was taken into custody without incident at a bus stop near Nellis Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Police said Cirfuentes-Reyes was connected to a robbery and sexual assault that took place Monday inside a leasing office at an apartment complex near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway. In the incident, an armed man entered the office, tied up three employees, and sexually assaulted two of them. The person got away with personal property from the victims.

Police also tied Cifuentes-Reyes to a May 5 sexual assault of a teenager in the area of Eastern and Tropicana avenues. As with the May 22 case, the victim was kidnapped at gunpoint and assaulted. She was later left at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Tamarus Street.

Investigators connected the suspect through forensic evidence in both cases.

Cirfuentes-Reyes was booked into Clark County Detention Center on 11 counts of sexual assault, 2 counts of robbery, and four counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Police believe there may be additional victims of Cirfuentes-Reyes. They urged anyone with information to contact Metro's Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

