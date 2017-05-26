Big rig fire shuts down I-15 southbound outside Vegas

A big-rig fire blocked lanes of I-15 near Moapa, NV, on May 26, 2017. (FOX5 viewer submission)

A semi-truck fire forced a shutdown of Interstate 15 outside of the Las Vegas Valley on Friday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported the incident at 6:14 a.m. on southbound I-15 at Mile Marker 74, which is near Moapa.

NHP noted the trailer and the cab separated in the single-vehicle incident, but it was not known whether it was before or after the fire.

The trailer was blocking all lanes of southbound I-15 as a result. There were no injuries.

