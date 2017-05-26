Police probe shots fired at downtown Vegas parking garage

Las Vegas Metro police investigated a reported shooting in the underground garage of the Neonopolis in downtown on May 26, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police responded Friday morning to shots fired inside a parking garage at Fremont Street Experience.

According to police, officers were called at 5:11 a.m. to the Neonopolis parking garage in downtown Las Vegas.

There were no injuries reported, and a gunman was not immediately found.

Police did not immediately disclose a description of the shooter.

