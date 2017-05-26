Police probe shots fired at downtown Vegas parking garage - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police probe shots fired at downtown Vegas parking garage

Posted: Updated:
Las Vegas Metro police investigated a reported shooting in the underground garage of the Neonopolis in downtown on May 26, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5) Las Vegas Metro police investigated a reported shooting in the underground garage of the Neonopolis in downtown on May 26, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police responded Friday morning to shots fired inside a parking garage at Fremont Street Experience.

According to police, officers were called at 5:11 a.m. to the Neonopolis parking garage in downtown Las Vegas.

There were no injuries reported, and a gunman was not immediately found. 

Police did not immediately disclose a description of the shooter.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.