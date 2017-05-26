Valley Uber driver with suspended license raises questions about hiring process

An Uber mobile application dedicated to Las Vegas is shown in this undated photo. (FOX5)

Uber removed a Valley driver from the app after learning he was working with a suspended license.

The ordeal started when the driver was stopped by Henderson police for driving 60 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. FOX5 Chief Photojournalist Ray Zate was in the back seat.

“The driver just looked at me and all he said was I’m sorry,” Zate said.

The ordeal lasted about 20 minutes. The officer gave the driver a ticket, and the Uber driver went on his way.

In an email, Uber said the company checks motor vehicle records once a year. The driver in question passed a background check before he was hired in late 2016.

Henderson police told FOX5 the driver has a clean record in Nevada.

Details on the driver’s suspension are not accessible to the public, according to police.

FOX5 contacted the driver on Facebook but he declined to comment.

